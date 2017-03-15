LAHORE: More than 95 per cent books under the Punjab Chief Minister Programme have been handed over to the PMIU and the Punjab Education Foundation, while the publication of books for the private schools is underway.
The Punjab Curriculum and Text Book Board MD, Ahmad Ali Kamboh, expressed these views while talking to The Nation on Tuesday. The board ensured the supply of books on time at reduced prices, he added. –Staff Reporter