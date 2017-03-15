LAHORE - At least 43 officials of the investigation wing of the city police got retirement after reaching the age of superannuation on Tuesday.

Lahore DIG (Investigations) Chaudhry Sultan hosted a lunch in honour of the retired police officers at the investigation police quarters yesterday. SSP (Investigation) Ghulam Mubashir Mekon and several senior investigators were also present on this occasion.

The investigation police chief paid rich tributes to retired officials stating that the services of retired policemen would always be regarded and remembered. He said that these officials, during their service tenure, served in the CIA, Investigation, CRO and AVLS braches of the city police.

“This ceremony is organized to pay tributes to the retired officers. The police department fully acknowledge their services since the performed their duties with commitment, honesty and dedication,” the officer said.

Chaudhry Sultan further said that the retired officials spent a major part of their life in the police department to protect the lives and properties of the citizens. On this occasion, DIG Chaudhry Sultan and SSP Ghulam Mubashir distributed commendatory certificates among the retired officers.

Earlier while addressing the participants, SSP Ghulam Mubashir said that the retired officers would remain part of the police force and the department would utilize their expertise to fight criminals. “We will include these retired policemen in our 111 intelligence system to protect communities by improving surveillance and monitoring.”

The policemen of the investigation wing who got retirement from service included Muhammad Ayub, Mashook Ali, sub-inspector Aftab Ahmed, Constable Muhammad Nasir Ashraf, Constable Ghulam Rasool, Constable Muhammad Nawaz, Constable Muhammad Akhtar, sub-inspector Maqsood Ahmed, sub-inspector Amjad Ali, Head Constable M Nawaz, Constable M Afzal, Constable M Fayyaz, Constable Mehmood Ahmed, Constable Riasat Ali, Amjad Ali, sub-inspector M Latif, constable Nazar Hussain, Constable Nisar Ahmed, ASI Ibrar Hussain, Constable Zawar Ahmed, Constable Muhammad Ilyas, ASI M Mushtaq, Constable Rasheed Ahmed, Inspector Arif Hussain, Constable Ibrahim, and Constable M Aslam besides others.