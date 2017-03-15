LAHORE - The Lahore High Court ordered yesterday that the disabled people should be enumerated during ‘housing census’.

The order was passed on a petition that people with various disabilities were not being counted in census and in the absence of such a data no steps could be considered for their welfare.

The statistics division’s joint commissioner informed the court that census was starting from Wednesday (today) under the supervision of the army.

The court said it did not want to issue any injunction that could affect the census.

Ordering the relevant authorities that those with disabilities should be counted during the housing census, the court disposed of the petition.

WRITTEN OFF LOANS

A petition has been filed in the LHC seeking order for the State Bank of Pakistan for submission of the record of Rs 4 trillion of written off loans over the past 30 years.

The petitioner said those who got their loans written off should be asked to repay the amounts and they should also be disqualified for any public office. The prime minister is also accused of being the beneficiary of written off loans.

PETITION DISMISSED

The LHC dismissed a petition seeking contempt proceedings against a provincial minister who reportedly reinstated 42 contractual teachers of the Punjab University in violation of the apex court’s order.

Holding the petition ‘not maintainable’, the court asked the mover to approach the Supreme Court, whose order had allegedly been violated.

REPLY SOUGHT

The LHC sought reply from the chief secretary, IGP and SSP Operations on a petition against withdrawal of security from PPP leader Shaukat Basra.

The petitioner said he faces a serious threat to life and the security has been withdrawn on instructions from the Punjab government.

GRID STATION INSTEAD OF PARK

The Lahore High Court has been moved with the complaint that a grid station is being constructed in Harbanspura at a place which was declared a public park.

The petition said that the court had issued a stay order against the construction of a grid station. The Lesco chief has been ordered to appear before the court on April 4 and explain his position.

STENOGRAPHERS PROMOTED

The LHC promoted 13 of its stenographers from Grade 17 to 18 on completion of seven years in one scale.