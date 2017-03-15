LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid a surprise visit to the Kidney Institute Multan on Tuesday, only to meet with disppointment over poor cleanlinees situation at the hospital.

The CM inquired about the health of patients and asked them about the facilities being provided at the institute. He also inspected the operation theater and the dialysis center of the institute.

He expressed his displeasure over finding dirty sheets in the X-ray room and reprimanded the authorities concerned over the appointment of untrained staff at the CT scan room.

He also expressed his anger over the delay in the provision of the natural gas for the installation of the laundry plant and regretted over non-provision of gas for the laundry plant.

It was more displeasing for Shehbaz Sharif when the hospital administration failed to run a presentation during the meeting.

The CM, on the occasion, warned he will not let anybody waste billions of rupees provided for the medical facilities. He said the hospitals are established to provide medical treatment to the public and the people who cannot make hospital medical facilities should go to home.

“It is my mission to provide more and more facilities at the hospitals and I have taken the responsibility to provide the modern medical facilities to the people at their doorsteps,” Shehbaz said, adding that he will not sit idle until he provides the best medical facilities to the people.

Furthermore, he expressed his displeasure for not installing UPS for the X-ray machine. He also sought the agreement of the CT scan machine at the hospital.

It turned the CM very angry when the patients informed him that they have paid money for the medicines. He ordered the authorities to provide free medical treatment to the patients.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif visited the children’s hospital and the Institute of the Child Health, Multan where he inspected the different under-construction buildings in the hospital.

Expressing his concern over the dilipidated condition of a building’s roof, CM Shehbaz said public service is his top priority.

In reply to a question about privatization of public hospital, the CM said the impression of the privatization of public hospitals is totally wrong. However, he added, administrative affairs of some of hospitals are being given to the NGOs which get funds from the government and these NGOs will operate the hospital in a better way.

He further informed the media that several health projects have been started in the southern Punjab which included up-gradation of DHQ Dera Ghazi Khan, Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital’s expansion and the construction of the medical complex and mega hospital in Sahiwal.

“Our objective is to provide medical treatment to the people and every positive step is being taken for this purpose.

“Liver transplant, bypass operation of children and facilities of bone marrow will be available to the people of South Punjab when children’s hospital will be functional after expansion.”

Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, the chief secretary and senior officials of the Health

Last year in October, the chief minister had visited THQ Hospital Raiwind where he found similar issues. Besides expressing his displeasure over absence of staff at reception, he reprimanded the medical superintendent on poor cleanliness condition and dirtiness of washbasin in Operation Theater.

He also expressed displeasure over falling of air-conditioner water inside a ward, which was damaging the wall. Also, the MS faced severe criticism when the CM saw the sanitary staff sans uniform.

Shehbaz was deeply saddened by the situation at hospital, where no gynecologist was present and only one nurse was on duty in emergency ward. Also an orthopedic surgeon, who was appointed months ago, had not joined his duty.