LAHORE - A 65-year-old man was found dead outside a private building in Shafiqabad police area. The body was moved to morgue for an autopsy. Police identified the victim as Alauddin, a resident of the same locality.

Investigators said that apparently, the old man committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. However, the police were investigating the incident.

Man found dead from car

A 45-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a car on the Lytton Road yesterday afternoon. Police identified the deceased as Amir Mughal.

The body was moved to the morgue. The police were investigating

the death.