LAHORE - A constable died while two others sustained wounds as gunmen opened fire on the raiding team in Tibbi City area yesterday morning.

The condition of the injured constable and informer was said to be critical. Police identified the deceased constable as Zafar Iqbal (Belt No 14263/C), a resident of Ghousia Colony. Father of three children Zafar was posted at CIA center Ghaziabad police.

Police investigators said two motorcyclists, not identified yet, targeted the police party near Lady Wallington Hospital when the officers were going to raid a hideout in the same locality. A police informer Afzal who was accompanying the raiding team also wounded in the gun attack.

The police party planned the raid as the informer told them that some armed bandits, wanted to the police in heinous cases of crime, were hiding at a place in the locality.

As the police reached close to the site, unidentified motorcyclists wearing uniforms of private security guards appeared from the rear side and they fired on the cops. As a result, two policemen and an informer sustained multiple bullet injuries while the attackers fled instantly.

All the three injured were rushed to the Mayo hospital where constable Zafar succumbed to bullet wounds several hours later. The condition of constable Rizwan was also said to be serious till late night. The police department last night declared Constable Zafar Iqbal as martyred.

The armed encounter took place in the densely populated locality yesterday morning. A criminal case was filed against unidentified gunmen with the Tibbi City police and investigators were conducting raids to arrest the attackers. However, no arrest was made yet.