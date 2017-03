Unidentified men set van of Lahore Waste Management Corporation (LWMC) ablaze in Lahore’s Badami Bagh today.

According to details, the incident took place when some unknown miscreants burned LWMC van in Ali Hajvery near marriage hall.

The staffers saved their lives while jumping off the van.

Getting information about the incident, the rescue officials arrived at the scene at doused the fire however, the van is completely destroyed.

Moreover, investigation into the matter has been launched.