LAHORE - A 29-year-old tubewell operator was electrocuted at the hostel of Fatima Jinnah Medical University on the Waris Road yesterday.

Police said Waseem Raja was trying to repair wires when he sustained severe electric shocks. He died on the spot. The police later handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man died when a rashly-driven truck bumped into his motorcycle near Bhobatian Chowk in Raiwind police area. The deceased was identified as Saeed Ahmed. An eyewitness told the police that the road mishap took place because of speeding. The motorcyclist was on his way home when a truck smashed into his two-wheeler. As a result, Saeed died on the spot. The driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police were investigating.