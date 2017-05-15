LAHORE - Customs authorities suspended a superintendent and a lady constable over allegedly involved in taking bribe from a passenger at Allama Iqbal International Airport. Spokesman for the Customs when contacted said some passenger sent footage to TV channels in which lady constable Khalida was shown while taking bribe from an international passenger. On which authorities took action. He said only board was authorised to suspend superintendent level officer so further decision would be taken in board meeting.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 15-May-2017 here.
2 suspended over taking bribe
