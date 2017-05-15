LAHORE - FIA has arrested yet another doctor involved in illegal kidney transplantation

Arrested doctor was identified as Zafar. He was serving as anesthesia specialist at Mayo Hospital. He fled away and went to his native district Sanghar, Sindh. FIA corporate crime circle Lahore team apprehended him. He was involved in kidney transplantation carried out in Gujrat, Mirpur Azad Kashmir and etc. He was said to be partner of Dr Fawad.

FIA Sunday also conducted raids at hotels and medical laboratories in the city, took their records into custody to trace the arrival of foreigners for illegal kidney transplant in Pakistan. An FIA investigator while talking to this scribe said that raids were conducted on the tip of Fazail Ashfaq, already arrested in illegal kidney transplant case.

FIA busted a gang of doctors including Dr Fawad and Dr Altamash over illegal kidney transplant a couple of weeks ago.

Later, their facilitators Saqib and Fazail were arrested from Murree. They disclosed that foreign nationals Jordanian, Libyan, Saudi, and Omani came to Pakistan for illegal kidney transplantation and stayed in Hotel Masonnite Gulberg Lahore and Hotel One Hussain Chowk Lahore. Then raids were conducted by FIA corporate crime circle Lahore team headed by Jamil Ahmad Khan Mayo Deputy Director FIA.

Accused Fazail Ashfaq arrested from Murree disclosed that he used to perform the duty of performer and booked the rooms for them in above said hotels. He also revealed that he used to make medical tests of foreigners including cross check and tissue from Harmoon Laboratory, opposite to Jinnah Hospital.

Lady agent Safia Bibi already arrested in above said case and confessed to the crime and said that she used to arrange donors for the foreigners. Illegal kidney transplantations were carried out by Dr Fawad Mumtaz Khan and Dr Altamash with OTA at Bahria Town, Aab Para scheme and planning and development housing society Lahore. One of the foreign nationals Jordanian Salma was expired during illegal kidney transplantation carried out by Dr Fawad Mumtaz Khan and Dr Altamash.

His fake death certificate was managed and prepared by Dr Altamash from Farooq Hospital Thokar Niaz baig Lahore.

His dead body was kept in Adil Hospital Lahore and sent back to his home by Dr Altamash. FIA investigator said: “We have collected record and digital media of hotels and laboratories from where the medical tests of foreigners were carried out by the mafia”. He believed that through medical record and hotels guests record FIA will be able to trace the number of foreigners visited Pakistan for kidney transplant.