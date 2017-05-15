LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority Sunday issued notices to 154 cafeterias of several hospitals in Punjab and sealed Shalimar Hospital cafeteria in Lahore.

In Lahore 41, Gujrawala 30, Faisalabad 32, Multan 24, Rawalpindi 27 hospitals cafeterias were inspected and issued notice by PFA.

According to Director Operations Rafia Haider in Lahore Shalimar Hospital cafeteria was sealed until further notice and PFA directed the Shalimar Hospital cafeteria to improve the cleanliness and quality of food.

She said PFA is planning to double the charges on cafeterias present in schools, colleges, universities and hospitals if found improper cleanliness measures. She said if cafes would not improve their standards their contracts will be cancelled.