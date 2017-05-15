Today

Seminar on “Quality of Media Content”

School of Media and Communication Studies, University of Central Punjab is going to arrange a seminar on “Quality of Media Content, Role of Regulators, Media Professionals and Owners” on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 11 am at Film and Tv Hall (Seminar Room), Fourth Floor, New Building, UCP, 1-Khayaban-e-Jinnah Road, Johar Town. Participation is free. RSViP 03366530444, 03214016140

TOMORROW

Degree Show 2017

Department of Art and Design, Kinnard College for Women presents 15th Fine Arts and 4th Textile graduate Degree Show on May 16, 2017 at Alhamra, The Mall. The exhibition will continue till May 19, 2017.

IN COMING DAYS

Lol Lahore

Media Reges & Rafi Peer Theatre Workshop cordially presents "Lol Lahore" which is first ever multi-performance standup comedy event of the year which will force you to burst into laughter’. Come and ensure your presence with the best company you have. "Real Lahore Walay" from May 19 to May 20 at 7 pm to 10 pm at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall.