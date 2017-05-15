LAHORE - A 20-year-old man attempted suicide by drinking acid at his house in Hanjarwal area, police said on Sunday.

The man identified as Muhammad Asif was rushed to a hospital where his condition was said to be critical till late Sunday.

Asif attempted suicide after an argument with his family members over some domestic issue. The police were also investigating the incident.

MAN DIES AS TRACTOR-TROLLEY HITS BIKE

A man died and his relative was wounded critically when a tractor-trolley bumped into their motorcycle in Kahna police precincts on Sunday.

Rescue workers said that one of the victims died on the spot.

The injured was shifted to the Lahore General Hospital. According to police, the driver managed to escape from the crime scene soon after the road mishap. The police were investigating the accident.