LAHORE: The History and Pakistan Studies Department at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) will be hosting a national conference to commemorate the Bicentennial of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

The main focus of the conference is to reconsider, analyse and bring the blurred contours of history of 19th century India and to contextualise Sir Syed’s vision and efforts in providing a direction to the despairing Muslims.

The participating speakers are Dr Tariq Rehman, Dr Rasul Bakhsh Rais, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chawla, Dr Javed Haider Syed, Dr Farooq Ahmad Dar, Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, Dr Robina Yasmin, Raza Naeem and Dr Fauzia Farooq. The session chairs are Dr Noel I Khokar, Dr Saeed Shafqat and Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra.

History and Pakistan Studies Department Head Dr Sikandar Hayat is to chair the conference while Dr Umber Bin Ibad will be the Conference Coordinator.

The Bicentennial National Conference will be held on October 16 from 9am to 4pm.