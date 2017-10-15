LAHORE - The multibillion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), seen as a game changer for Pakistan, has given an impetus to Chinese language learning in the city.

Many institutions are offering Chinese language courses. Many public and private universities are establishing Chinese learning centres to meet the growing demand for Chinese language institutions in Pakistan.

The Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has dedicated 47 institutes in 23 districts of Punjab to Chinese language teaching.

Punjab University’s Confucius Institute offers Chinese language courses twice a year. The University of Central Punjab has established a well-equipped Chinese Lab donated by the Chinese Consulate and become the first varsity to get the donation of Chinese Language Lab to cater to the increasing demand for the Chinese language. Chinese language courses are also being offered at the Punjab Chiangso Cultural Centre, NUML University and Chinese Language Centre at the Department of Humanities, University of Engineering and Technology.

The Government College University spokesman told this newspaper that a number of students were enrolling in Chinese language course at GCU’s Centre for Excellence in China Studies. He said two in-house Chinese instructors were teaching at the centre. “Our study centre currently has more than 100 students with two sessions a year. Catering to the demand for the academia and the industry, the varsity is committed to promoting the Chinese and Pakistan linguistic ties so that our students can contribute to the multibillion dollar CPEC project,” he said.

Abdullah Zaeem Quraishi, who completed his Chinese language course from Tevta Chinese Learning Centre, told The Nation, “It’s hard to express my success story. After completing my software engineering and MBA, I could not find a job. Then I did a three-month Chinese language course from Tevta. Now I am earning a handsome amount.”

Abdullah said, “Currently, I’m working with Habib Construction as Chinese translator.” He said that when he heard about the CPEC and the ensuing boom in the industry he got admission to a diploma programme because he knew this would help him. He said that Chinese industry was taking interest in setting up plants in Pakistan, so they would definitely need skilled manpower and human resources.

Khalid, a GCU student, said it had been a tremendous journey and lifetime experience studying at GCU’s Chinese Language Centre. “Keeping in view the CPEC project, students are taking interest in Chinese language, which is a quite sweet language,” he said.

Mehwish Hayaat, who was once a student of Chinese language, now works as Chinese language instructor at a government institution. “I have done B.Com. I applied for job in multiple sectors for different positions, but I could not find one. Then I started a Chinese language course at the Government Technical Training Institute, Gulberg, Lahore. After completion of this short course, my interest in Chinese language increased.

“I continued my Chinese study for one and a half years and got a job. Nowadays, I’m teaching Chinese language at Tevta and earning 100,000 per month,” she said.

Iqra Asif, who has done master’s degree in political science, said she took admission to a three-month Chinese language course at the Government Technical Training Institute, Gulberg, Lahore. On successful completion of the course, she got the job of a Chinese language teacher at a government institution.

Tevta Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said it was the right time to learn Chinese language to be part of the upcoming projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which would change economic conditions of the country and benefit technical hands of the country.

“As an industrial boom is expected after completion of the CPEC project, Tevta has started courses to train the youth for the future. Since work on CPEC projects has started, a major change is being seen in the education sector and students now prefer technical education to conventional education. Tevta is designing courses with focus on CPEC. Initiating Chinese language course is an example of this effort of Tevta,” he said.

FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH