LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for improving efficiency of the NAB through reforms instead of expanding its jurisdiction to judges and army personnel.

“Instead of expanding jurisdiction of the NAB, reforms should be introduced to improve performance of the NAB and eliminate corruption from the country,” the chief minister said through a statement here on Saturday.

The chief minister said the country had suffered an irreparable loss due to the evil of corruption, and a strict and credible system of accountability was badly needed to uproot this menace in the best interest of Pakistan.

The chief minister said that existing conditions and the past history of the NAB was witness to the fact that this institution had failed to carry out accountability of the corrupt elements and take to task those who mercilessly looted the national exchequer. He said there were examples where no action was taken against such elements despite instructions from courts to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Opposing expansion of NAB jurisdiction to superior judiciary and the armed forces, Shehbaz said NAB should be made to work honestly. “Instead of expanding jurisdiction of the NAB to the superior judiciary and the army, it should work with honesty and above likes and dislikes,” he said. He said institutions like judiciary and army had their own system and method of accountability that could be improved. He said he could not stop himself from expressing his displeasure with the hypocrisy of some political parties over the proposal for expansion of NAB jurisdiction.

TURKISH GROUP ‘INTERESTED’ IN MORE INVESTMENT

Investment Group of Turkey Chairman Ahmet Albayrak called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and expressed interest in investment in health, housing and energy sectors in Punjab.

Ahmet Albayrak praised Shehbaz for his services to the masses and his speedy completion of energy projects in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said friendship between Pakistan and Turkey was turning into a profitable investment opportunity and these bonds would strengthen in future. He said Turkey had made an unparalleled progress under Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said healthcare model of Turkey was the best in the world and “we are benefiting from this model”. He said that Punjab was following the public-private partnership model to establish new hospitals. He said service to the distressed humanity was his mission and Turkish cooperation in the health sector would benefit distressed humanity. He said the incumbent government had brought improvement in every sphere of life, and infrastructure and transport sectors had been improved to modern standards. He said the Orange Line Metro Train was a great project of public interest in Punjab and it would provide best transport facilities to people. He said work on new projects would lead to improvement in infrastructure and transport sectors. He said the Punjab government welcomed Turkish group’s interest in more investment.

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, chief secretary, Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute Board of Governors President Dr Saeed Akhtar, lord mayor of Lahore, chairman of the P&D and senior officials were also present on the occasion.

MEETINGS WITH LEGHARI, MIR, NISAR

Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari and chief of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Prof Sajid Mir separately called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting with Leghari, ongoing development projects and public welfare schemes in southern Punjab came under discussion. The chief minister said the PML-N government had always given priority to development and welfare projects in southern Punjab where he was personally monitoring development schemes. He said the government had recently introduced Speedo Bus in the region. He said those who talked about poor conditions of southern Punjab did nothing to solve people’s problems.

During the meeting with Senator Prof Sajid Mir, matters of mutual interest and the current situation in the country came under discussion. Federal Minister Hafiz Abdul Karim and Baitul Maal chief Salman Mangla were also present on the occasion.

Also, senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday. The prevailing situation in the country and political affairs were discussed at the meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Shehbaz said the PML-N government had always given priority to development and progress in the country. He said, “Pakistan is the country of all of us and we should make joint efforts for progress and peace.” He said unity and harmony were need of the hour and the country would move forward with the power of unity.

