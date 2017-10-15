Dengue is one of the major health problems in the world with dramatic increases in reported cases in the last few decades. Dengue disease is also called as “break bone fever” for joint pains of dengue patients. It is one of the most important mosquito-borne viral diseases. Dengue infection is present in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. According to World Health Organization, during the last 50 years there is a manifold increase in the incidence of dengue globally. The virus belongs to family Falviviridae, which has more than 70 family members including HCV, West Nile Virus and Yellow Fever Virus. Dengue virus has four distinct serotypes designated as DENV-I, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4. Dengue infection with one serotype provides life-long immunity against only that specific serotype, but no cross protective immunity is provided against other serotypes. Serotypes are divided further into genotypes. All the four serotypes of dengue virus have been associated with epidemics and severe cases of dengue infection. Dengue virus is causative agent of dengue diseases, causing more severe dengue fever (DF), hemorrhagic fever (DHF) and sometime dengue shock syndrome (DSS).

Dengue fever is often misdiagnosed with other illnesses such as influenza or typhoid due to vague symptoms of dengue disease. The incubation period of the dengue virus is 4-7 days (range 3-14). It is an acute febrile disease with fever, frontal headache, fatigue, rash, joint and muscle pain, nausea, vomiting and deficiency of leukocytes. More serious condition result in an abnormal liver and brain functions. In the world various diagnostic techniques are used for the diagnosis of dengue disease. An early diagnosis method that is recently used is the detection of NS1 antigen through enzyme linked lmmunosorbent assay( ELISA).

The dengue infections can also be diagnosed by virus isolation, serological techniques, and molecular techniques, reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR). To date no drug is approved for the treatment of DENV infections. Currently for the treatment of dengue fever, paracetamol is used. The drugs such as ibuprofen or aspirin should not be used, because of bleeding and other related problems. To treat the dengue no effective vaccine and antiviral therapy is present. The only treatment for dengue disease is to control the vector contact with human.

The DENV is mainly transmitted by a female mosquito vector Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus. The genome is approximately 11000 bases long in length. In actual the NS3 protein of dengue virus is multifunctional enzyme, acting as protease and a helicase domain, in specific sites the protease is responsible for the survival of dengue virus. In the identification of new antiviral compounds against dengue virus the protease has been considered as a valuable target. In the fight against Dengue Fever, the identification of active compounds against dengue virus NS3 protein is an active research line. In vitro dengue infection is supported in wide range of cells such as mosquito C6/36, Vero-cells, Huh-7 (human liver) cells. In coming years Pakistan is at a high risk of dengue virus epidemic, since it has a history of dengue with the 2011 outbreak in Lahore which recorded more than 15,000 dengue cases with high mortality rate. All four serotypes of dengue virus have been reported to be present in Pakistan especially during the monsoon period making it dengue hyper endemic region. The increased mortality due to dengue virus infection is because of the spread of dengue in different parts of the country. It is believed that dengue virus was first introduced into Pakistan through the importation of tires containing eggs of infected mosquitoes at Karachi sea port.

The purpose of current study was the development of a dengue serotype -2 (Pakistani isolate) based cell culture system which can stably express NS (non-structural) gene 3. To eradicate dengue disease by screening out antiviral compounds against dengue disease and also to understand the dengue disease pathogenicity and the mechanism involved in dengue disease progression. Furthermore, the generated model is suitable to study the immune response in dengue patients. Taking all these outcomes together, it is recommended that to improve the therapeutic approaches against dengue, current findings are valuable in screening of new antivirals not only against local isolates but also others existing in world.

Dr. Farkhanda Yasmin,

Institute of Biochemistry & Biotechnology

University of Veterinary & Animal

Sciences Lahore