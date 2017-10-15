Punjab govt withdraws plea seeking extension in Hafiz Saeed’s detention

A federal review board consisting of judges of the Supreme Court on Saturday disposed of an application of the Punjab government seeking extension in detention of Jamaatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed and his four aides. A three-member federal review board headed by Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan resumed the proceedings at SC Lahore Registry. The board passed the order as the time limit for detention of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and his aides under II-EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 had expired on July 27 and the provincial government had detained them under Maintenance of Public Order, 1960, which falls under the ambit of the provincial government. On January 30, the Punjab government on the request of the federal government detained Hafiz Saeed and his aides Abdul Rehman Makki, Qazi Kashif Hussain, Abdullah Ubaid and Malik Zafar Iqbal for 90 days under II-EEE of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. On July 27, the government issued another order for their detention under section 1 of section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order, 1960. On Saturday, a section officer of the Home Department appeared before the review board and said the government did not want to seek extension in detention of Hafiz Saeed and his companions under the said Act. On this, the board disposed of the petition. Meanwhile, the board ordered extension in detention of 50 foreign citizens detained for violating the Foreign Act and 10 locals arrested under the Protection of Pakistan Act. According to the Maintenance of Public Order, 1960, the Punjab government had to request the Lahore High Court chief justice for formation of a review board but it did not do so. However, the matter is already pending adjudication before a single bench of the Lahore High Court consisting of Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. At the last hearing before the Lahore High Court, an official of the interior ministry said that reports regarding detention of Hafiz Saeed and his aides were of serious nature and cannot be presented in an open court. –Staff Reporter

Ainak Wala Jin's Bil Batori passes away

Nusrat Ara, who gained fame from her incredible character Bil Batori in evergreen drama series ‘Ainak Wala Jin’, passed away here on Saturday. According to details, the actress was paralysed four months ago and her health deteriorated on Saturday. She was shifted to hospital where she died. Earlier, she had said that she was forced to go to the shrine of Data Sahib to feed herself. She later developed a skin infection. She had said that nobody from the government ever contacted her for any kind of help. “I used to ask people for work, but I was always denied work,” she had said. –INP

Five given into FIA’s custody

A judicial magistrate on Saturday gave five people linked to illegal organ transplant into FIA’s custody for a four-day physical remand. FIA produced the suspects -- two doctors, three operation theatre assistants and two facilitators – who were allegedly doing illegal organ transplant in Toba Tek Singh and Pir Mahal areas of the province. Shahid Rasheed, a doctor, was among the suspects. FIA officials produced the accused before the court and sought their physical remand. The court granted physical remand of the accused for four days, directing the FIA to produce the accused again on October 18 along with the investigation report. –Staff Reporter