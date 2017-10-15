Maryam Nawaz Sharif arrived at her Jati Umra residence on Saturday after appearing before an accountability court in Islamabad on Friday. The accountability court has now summoned Maryam Nawaz, her spouse Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar, father Nawaz Sharif and brothers Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz in the criminal references on October 19. Sources say Maryam will leave for Islamabad on October 18 evening for appearance before the trial court. They say Maryam is also expected to hold a meeting with party leaders at Jati Umra on Sunday (today). –Staff Reporter