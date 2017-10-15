LAHORE - The Punjab Services Tribunal (PST) chairman has forwarded a summary to the chief secretary, seeking approval for the long delayed judicial allowance for its civil members and other officials, The Nation has learnt.

Official sources in the CS Office told this reporter that the PST chairman moved a letter to the CS demanding that the top administrative office implement the tribunal judgement regarding grant of judicial allowance to employees working in the court and withdraw the appeal in the apex court.

The chairman wrote that the employees' demand was lawful and they be given the allowance as the government was giving it to all other court employees.

It is also learnt that back in 2014 a summary was moved to the Punjab chief minister’s office, demanding that the authority approve allowance for the PST civil members equal to the judicial members. At present, the judicial members (serving session judges) are drawing Rs100,800 judicial allowance per month while the civil members (senior bureaucrats) only Rs7,000 per month.

A committee was constituted on this issue that said that since the matter was sub judice nothing could be done. Sources in the tribunal said that they were just drawing 15% of the 2008 basic pay as allowance.

In 2008, two summaries were moved to the competent authority and Rs7,000 allowance per month for civil members and 15% of the basic pay for other employees was approved by the government. The sources said that this amount was just peanuts for tribunal members. That’s why no civil servant wanted to be posted as PST member. So, all their seats are lying vacant and government employees as litigants are suffering.

The S&GAD moved a panel three times but the government could not make appointments to the tribunal despite the escalating number of pendencies there on service matters.

Judges and staff of superior courts, civil and sessions courts, Federal Services Tribunal, Sindh Services Tribunal, Balochistan Services Tribunal and Income Tax Appellate Tribunal were getting the judicial allowance.

The PST Lahore had ordered the Punjab government to give judicial and utility allowances to tribunal employees, as it was giving to other court employees. “Instead of acting upon the judgement, the Punjab government challenged the order in the Supreme Court,” said an official of the tribunal on condition of anonymity. The apex court granted a stay order.

The PST employees also filed a writ petition in the LHC, seeking an order that a special judicial allowance (three times the basic pay) be given to tribunal employees. The court directed the finance secretary to decide the employees' case but it was still pending for about two years now. When contacted, FS Hamid Yaqoob Shaikh was not available for comment.

Now, as the PST is working without its four members, pendency of cases at the tribunal is touching 8,500. None of the three civil members and one judicial member have been posted to date despite the fact that these positions had fallen vacant months ago. The tribunal is currently being run by two judicial members and a chairman, who is a retired high court judge.

Official sources said that aforementioned positions fell vacant after retirement or transfer of members. Tribunal member Maqsood Ahmad Lak, a senior bureaucrat, retired on August 22, 2016. Another member, senior officer Khalid Mehmood Ramay, was transferred on April 20, 2017. The third member, civil servant Fehmida Mushtaq, retired on March 10, 2017. Jawadul Hassan, a district and sessions judge, completed his tenure on July 10, 2017.

On the fate of the PST chairman’s letter, an officer of the S&GAD said it would be forwarded to the CM Office. If the CMO nodded, the government would notify the same.

JAVED IQBAL