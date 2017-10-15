LAHORE - Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on CPEC Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed has said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a guarantee of bright future, economic security and prosperity of Pakistan.

Speaking at a seminar organised by the Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) on Saturday, he said that anti-Pakistan forces, including India, were trying to sabotage the project and Pakistanis should pursue it like they pursued nuclear technology. He said that CPEC would be a game changer for Pakistan, South Asia and the Middle East.

A written message of the NPT chairman was read out on the occasion.

Mushahid Hussain Syed said the military leadership would defeat anti-CPEC intrigues. He said that arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav was a glaring example of Indian intervention in Pakistan. He said that CPEC was the costliest-ever project between the two countries in the world history. This project is worth $50 billion to be completed by 2030. “It is a national strategic project and cannot be attributed to an individual, a political party or a province,” he said. He recalled that Quaid-i-Azam had once predicted to a foreign journalist that Pakistan would be a centre stage of the world politics. His vision has been materialised in the form of CPEC, he said. He said that Pakistan had brought China closer to the US in 1970s. He appreciated the support of China, saying China provided free weapons to Pakistan from 1965 to 1980. Pakistan has reciprocated this friendship equally on all fronts.

He said China had condemned Donald Trump for criticising Pakistan over the war against terrorism. The US was no more the sole world power with emergence of new centres of power. He said the Chinese leadership had brought 700 million Chinese out of poverty in last 25 years and the 21st century belonged to Asia. He said that CPEC would play a pivotal role in development of infrastructure, energy projects, Gwadar Port and special economic zones in Pakistan. Pakistan has started mining in Thar after start of CPEC project, he added. “Today some 22,000 Pakistani students are studying in Chinese universities. China is providing scholarships to 5,000 students,” he said. Vice Chairman of NPT Dr Rafique Ahmed presented a memento to Mushahid Hussain at the end of the seminar. Secretary General of NPT Shahid Rasheed delivered note of thanks.





OUR STAFF REPORTER