LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Imran Khan is no more than a pawn.

The by-election in the NA-120 constituency is a contest between democratic and anti-democracy forces, Maryam said while addressing the PML-N Workers Convention at Aiwan-i-Iqbal on Thursday.

Addressing workers on the occasion, Maryam said that enemies of the public mandate had time and again conspired against the democratic forces. These conspirators are liars and timid, she said. They conspire when they are out of field and they face defeat when they are in the field, she said. She asked the workers not to take them lightly and work actively to bring the voters to polling stations from every nook and corner of the constituency. She asked workers to elect Nawaz Sharif fourth time from this constituency.

Maryam said that people’s enthusiasm and the love she received everywhere in the NA-120 constituency was an assurance that Kalsoom Nawaz would win Sunday’s by-election. She said that victory of Kalsoom would in fact be a victory of Nawaz Sharif, victory of progress and development, victory of the public mandate and victory of sanctity of the vote. She said that she was not alone; the entire Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stood by her.

At one point, she said that Sharifs never ran away from the law; they had respect for the law and it was evident from the fact that they had been appearing before courts over the last one and a half years.

In related development, Tehrike Nifaze Jaffriya on Thursday announced support for Kalsoom Nawaz in the NA-120 by-elections. Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the office of the Tehrik where its leaders Rai Ibne Hassan, Syed Hassan Qazi and other received her. The Tehrik leaders announced support for Kalsoom in Sunday’s by-election.

The election campaign in the NA-120 constituency ended at midnight. By-election in the constituency will be held on September 17 (Sunday).