LAHORE - Additional IG of Punjab Highway Patrol Police Amjad Javed Saleemi held a meeting at Central Police Office on Thursday to review his fleet’s performance during the month of August.

He admonished the Mianwali DSP and Rahim Yar Khan DSP on poor performance and gave them a month to improve their performance or be ready for departmental action.

He said all resources would be utilised to improve the patrolling system. He directed the officers to check the bike riders in particular as 80 to 85 percent crimes were committed on bikes.

DIG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, SP HQ Imran Kishwar, SP Lahore Region, Babar Bakhat Qureshi, SP Multan Region, Huma Naseeb, SP Faislabad, Umm-e-Salma, SP Sargodha Region, Hassan Jameel Haider, SP Rawalpindi Region, Muhammad Yousaf Malik, SP Gujranwala Region, Masood Raza, SP DG. Khan Region, Muhammad Baqar Raza, and all DSPs attended the meeting.

He appreciated the Patrolling Posts Pindi Bhattian and Bundyal for recovering eight stolen cars and 48 batteries of mobile tower respectively.

He also announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the outstanding police officers and officials.

He directed DIG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar to establish an analysis wing to monitor the performance of PHP. He directed SPs and DSPs to complete the work on 32 under-construction patrolling posts within two weeks.

The DIG informed the meeting that around 306,432 saplings had been planted in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of PHP of which 138,951 saplings were successfully growing that was 45 percent of the total saplings’ plantation.–PR