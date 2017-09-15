LAHORE - PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira Thursday said that PPP was the only hope for the people in the present situation.

“Ruling PML-N is in disarray due to Panama case while the PTI leadership is playing on weak moral grounds. In this situation, the PPP is the only party which can take the country out of the existing troubles”, he observed while addressing an election rally at Muzang Chowk .

It was a modest gathering of around seven to eight thousand people addressed by senior PPP leaders including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Ch Manzoor Ahmad, Mian Azizur Rehman Chan, Navid Ch, Aslam Gill, Samina Khalid Ghurki, Haider Zaman Qureshi and Faisal Mir.

Kaira predicted a bleak future for the Sharif family, saying that Nawaz Sharif and his family had been caught red-handed stealing the national wealth and taking it out of the country. He said PTI had no agenda to run the country which he said was passing through difficult times. In his peculiar satirical style, Kaira told Nawaz why he has been ousted from power.

“Mian Saab! You have been ousted because you looted the hard earned money of poor Pakistanis and sent it abroad. Such is the size of your loot and plunder that you can build castles of Gold, and you still ask why you have been ousted.

“You introduced money in politics, destroyed democracy and democratic traditions. Your government used state institutions to flourish your family business, and you still ask why have you been ousted? You have been ousted for speaking a lie and you are no more Sadiq and Ameen,” he remarked, adding that it was now the turn of Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz to be held accountable.

Kaira also took jibes at Sharif family’s claim of earning money through their business concerns. “They made billions of rupees within no time and spread their business in half the world only because their family’s steel mills would produce Gold”. He claimed that PPP candidate will win the coming election with greater margin.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Manzoor said that common man was worried about the bread and butter, but Sharif family was earning billions with every passing moment. He said several known business men started their business at the same time when the Sharif family gained power and started its business. “But their earning cannot even be compared with that of the Sharif family which is flourishing every day”, he said.

Ch Manzoor said that NA-120 was a constituency of suppressed people comprising laborers and minorities which have been deprived of basic amenities of life in the last 35 years. “The PML-N has done nothing for the poor people of this constituency in this period. Now they will stamp the arrow (PPP’s election symbol) on the election day”, he said.