LAHORE - Multiple political rallies triggered a worst traffic mess in parts of the provincial metropolis on Thursday evening.

Later, police reinforcements were sent to control the situation. All major political parties, PTI, PPP and the PML-N, intensified their election campaign for NA-120 by holding rallies and meetings. As the large-size rallies passed through major roads in city’s downtown, police blocked several roads citing security as reason.

Traffic officers were seen struggling to clear traffic jumbles on all major roads, including The Mall, The Lower Mall, Mozang Road and Ferozepur Road. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic in the adjacent areas, including Choburji, Lytton Road, Old Anarkali, Shimla Hill, Davis Road and Garhi Shahu.

Several motorists were seen trapped in traffic mess on Canal Road from Muslim Town Morr to Dharampura Underpass. More than 100 extra traffic wardens were immediately sent to the sites to clear the road and ensure smooth flow of traffic, a police spokesman said.

SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed visited different areas to supervise the police operations. The chief traffic officer also issued on-the-spot directions to traffic wardens to keep the flow of vehicular traffic smooth.