LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), University of Health Sciences (UHS) and others to submit replies in a petition filed against the 2016 rules made for admissions, house job and internship.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza passed the order on a petition challenging the 2016 rules, with directives to UHS to submit pattern of MDCAT (Medical & Dental College Admission test) on Sept 19.

A student had filed the petition through his counsel Ijaz Awan and submitted that the council’s rules had created problems for the medical students. He said these rules were unconstitutional, unjust and even vires to ordinance of the PMDC itself.

NBP allowed textile

mill inspection

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday allowed the National Bank of Pakistan to inspect all goods pledged against Rs6 billion to the bank by a textile mill owned by former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the Lahore High Court disposed of the petition moved by the bank and directed the mill administration to cooperate with the bank for inspection of pledged raw and finished goods lying in the mill.

CJ Shah leaves for London

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Thursday left for London on a private visit. According to a press release, Senior puisne Judge, Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali will take oath as acting Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court. Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq will administer the oath at judges lounge at 8: 45 am.