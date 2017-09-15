LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at Civil Secretariat through video link on Thursday.

The meeting reviewed the overall law and order situation in the province and security for the World XI players and upcoming by-elections in the NA-120 constituency. It was decided at the meeting that a complete ban would be imposed on display of weapons in the entire city.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said he would leave no stone unturned to ensure rule of law in the province and directed the authorities concerned to take all possible measures for a sustainable improvement in the law and order situation in the city and the province. He lauded the security arrangements for the World XI in Lahore. “I am satisfied that the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order, police and the administration have burnt the midnight oil. The arrangements for the final match between the World XI and Pakistan XI should be even better,” he said. He said that no compromise would be made on the general cleanliness conditions. He said that ensuring peace during the by-elections in NA-120 was law enforcement agencies’ foremost responsibility. He said that strict implementation of the ban on display of weapons had to be ensured. He said that police officers would be held responsible for violation of the law.

Shehbaz said the Punjab government was providing the best possible security to the candidates taking part in the by-elections. He said that even a more effective strategy should be adopted to curb the menace of celebratory firing on victory in elections. “I will not tolerate any incident of celebratory firing,” he added and further said that no one was above the law. He said indiscriminate action would be taken against the violators. He said that holding by-elections in a peaceful manner was government’s responsibility and all officials would have to work proactively to achieve this goal. “The Cabinet Committee on Law and Order should ensure effective implementation of the security plan,” he added.

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, Adviser Rana Maqbool Ahmed, additional chief secretary (home), secretary to CM and concerned officials attended the meeting from Model Town through video link. The chief secretary, CCPO, DIG (operations), lord mayor, commissioner of Lahore Division and concerned officials participated in the meeting from Civil Secretariat through video link.

CM RETURNS HOME

Earlier on Thursday morning, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif returned from London. He had gone to London some days ago to inquire after Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is suffering from throat cancer. He also got his medical checkup done during the visit. All his tests were normal. During his stay in London, the chief minister attended the Punjab Health Road Show and delivered the keynote address. He extended invitations to expatriate doctors and medical experts to provide their support and invest in the healthcare system in Punjab.

Talking to the media at the Lahore airport, the chief minister said the Punjab Health Road Show had been very successful in London and doctors, surgeons and health professional had assured him of their cooperation to improve the healthcare sector. He said that this cooperation would strengthen the ongoing healthcare reform process in Punjab.

Before his departure from London, Rehman Chishti, an MP from Gillingham and Rainham and UK’s newly-appointed Trade Envoy for Pakistan, met Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the British capital. Matters relating to trade and investment in various sectors came under discussion during the meeting. The envoy appreciated the pace at which development projects were being executed in Punjab and showed keen interest in deepening trade relations between the two countries.

The chief minister extended Chishti an invitation to visit Pakistan and he accepted it. The meeting provided a good opportunity for the two sides to discuss matters pertaining to bilateral trade.