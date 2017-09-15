LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University's Department of Architecture head has requested the chancellor and the Secretary Higher Education Department to restrain the Vice-Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi from conducting syndicate meeting.

The Architect department Incharge Yasmeen Abid Maan in her application to the secretary said that the VC Dr Uzma Qureshi called the 64th meeting of university syndicate of Lahore College for Women University Lahore on September 19.

The HED Secretary Nabeel Awan was not available for comments on the issue.

Further, it is submitted that the undersigned had challenged the appointment of Dr Uzma Qureshi as Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University.

High Court and it is also prayed to the court to restrain the VC to take any policy decisions and conduct selection boards and syndicate meetings.

The court has accepted the writ petition and issued notices to the concerned respondents for submission of reply, the letter to the secretary adds.

“As the matter is subjudice and Dr Uzma Qureshi may please be restrained to take any policy decisions and conduct syndicate meetings,” the petition adds.

It is to be recalled that former HED Secretary Capt ® Naseem Nawaz had also stayed the scheduled syndicate meeting of the LCWU in October 2016. The then secretary issued the stay order on the representation of some faculty members of the varsity. Despite court orders not to take policy decisions in syndicate meetings, the LCWU was going to convene the meeting.

The Punjab government had notified the LCWU VC conditionally as a representation of the former acting VC of the varsity Dr Rukhsana Kausar was pending with the secretary. The CM Punjab had sought a report on it but its fate was not yet known.

In a similar case, the LHC had restrained the former PU VC Dr Mujahid Kamran to take policy decisions. Moreover, the LHC in its short order had written: “Let the matter be placed before the Chancellor, who will review the agenda in the light of above submissions and identify items out of the said agenda, which can be placed before the Syndicate so that day-to-day business of the University is not affected”. On this, the scheduled syndicate meeting at the PU was postponed.

On the same grounds, the LCWU VC had then called the syndicate meeting and took policy decisions to the surprise of many people.

Sources further say that in the syndicate meetings policy decisions are expected. However, agenda of the meeting was not available.

It is to be mentioned here that some petitions of the professors of the LCWU are lying for consideration of the Secretary HED, the controlling authority.