LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that girls have been provided equal opportunities of studies in higher education institutions.

He was addressing the second convocation of four year program of Bachelor of Science (BS) of 2011-2015 session of the Government Postgraduate Islamia College for Women, Cooper Road, Lahore on Saturday. During the convocation, degrees were awarded to 472 students; while 20 students were conferred with gold medals in recognition of their exemplary performance. The minister said that the girl students should take maximum benefit of these opportunities, so that the potential of half of the population could be fully exploited for the collective wellbeing of the society.

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Muhammad Nizamuddin, Punjab Director Public Instructions (Colleges) Chaudhry Jahangir Ahmad, Director (Colleges) Lahore Division Zafar Inayat Anjum, besides a large number of students, attended the ceremony.

PU results

The Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA History Part-II supplementary examination 2016, MA Islamic Studies Part-II supplementary examination 2016, MA Mass Communication Part-II supplementary examination 2016, MA Physical Education Part-II supplementary examination 2016, MA Political Science Part-II supplementary examination 2016, MSc Applied Psychology Part-II supplementary examination 2016, MSc Physics Part-II supplementary examination 2016 and MSc Statistics Part-II supplementary examination 2016. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Insurance Day marked

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking and Finance has organized an awareness declamation contest in connection with celebration of Insurance Day. The objective of the celebration was to increase awareness in the general public about the benefit accruing from Insurance. Principal HCBF Prof Dr. Mubbsher Munawar Khan, CEO Atlas Insurance Arshad P. Rana, CEO Al Falah Insurance Nasar us Samad Qureshi, Chairman IAP North Abdul Haye and Muhammad Ishaq Khan attended the event. The topic of contest was “why educated youth should adopt Insurance as profession”. A large number of students enrolled in the discipline of Insurance & Risk Management participated in the event to express their solidarity with the insurance profession. The speakers expressed their hopes that the educated youth has enough potential to tap the vast segment of the society and increase the penetration of Insurance.

Workshop

Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies (CSAS) and Department of Political Science in collaboration with Hanns Seidel Foundation Pakistan organised research methodology training workshop titled ‘Research Design and Academic Writing’ in the auditorium of CSAS. University of Bonn, German’s Aftab Nasir was the keynote speaker while the faculty members, students were present on the occasion.

In his address, Aftab Nasir said that all types of research were conducted under some research paradigms including critical, empirical, phenomenological or constructionist, interpretive, ecological and social network paradigms. He said the research design was based on these paradigms which were very significant part of research.