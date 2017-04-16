Lahore - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday announced the establishment of an Information Technology and Skills University, metro bus project and safe city project in Faisalabad.

He said “Metro Bus service would be a wonderful gift of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the people of Faisalabad.”

"The establishment of Information Technology and Skills University will educate hundreds of thousands of children and will be a landmark project in the history of Faisalabad," Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared while addressing a local bodies' convention in the Agricultural University here on Saturday.

The CM said that work on metro bus project would be started this year, which would be completed at the earliest by working day and night. He criticised that the elements dibbing this speedy, secure and economic travelling facility as 'jangla bus' have planned to start this bus service in their province after four years of useless allegations. "We are happy over it. Metro bus project should be initiated, but for the God sake, do not insult the people of Pakistan and humanity by terming it 'jangla bus.' "Metro bus service has provided best transport facility to people from walks of life including the labourers and therefore, these people should not be insulted by criticising the bus service," he pointed out, adding that the opponents (apparently PTI) can term this bus service as 'Changla Galli' in their province because it is a beautiful place of the KPK. He regretted that politics of agitation has badly damaged the economy of Pakistan. "On one side, there are people who have damaged the national economy through uncalled for protests while on the other side, the country has been put on the path to prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif," the CM drew a comparison.

Shehbaz Sharif said that energy producing projects are being efficiently installed, which has no parallel in the 70 years history of the country. "The foundation stone of 1,200 megawatt gas power plant in Bhikki was laid in September 2015; 1200 megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah gas power plant was inaugurated in the end of 2015 while 1,200MW Balloki gas power plant was also inaugurated in the beginning of 2016," the chief minister elaborated, adding that work on these three projects is underway at brisk pace and are near completion.

He claimed that the Bhikki power plant would start generating electricity from next week. On the other side, Neelum-Jhelum power plant was launched in 2002. Work continued on this project during the regimes of dictator Musharraf and Asif Zardari, but this 950MW project is still incomplete, he pointed out.

He lashed out at the elements indulged in the politics of agitation and corruption, saying that they are unnerved as the electricity projects are being completed at war footing under the leadership of Prime Minister. He said that 7,000 megawatt electricity would be included into national grid with the completion of different electricity projects at the end of current year.

The CM claimed that Rs112 billion has been saved in gas power plant projects, adding that there is no example of saving public money in the history of the country.

"The nation wants to know that if Zardari sahib initiated CPEC or Gwadar projects, then why you forgot initiating work on these projects in your regime," he questioned, adding that Zardari Sahib should not befool the nation.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Information Technology and Skills University would be established by retrieving the land occupied by grabbers after the relocation of vegetable market Faisalabad.

"Work on the project will be started this year, and it would be completed speedily," he pledged.

He said that Faisalabad is a mega industrial city and the establishment of an IT and Skills University would prove to be a landmark project in its history. The chief minister said that Faisalabad is the second most important city, which would be provided more and facilities. The Punjab CM said that emergency block of children's hospital has been inaugurated and this hospital would provide best healthcare facilities to children. He said that this hospital is being completed with billions of rupees and latest machinery has been arranged for it. "This hospital would be completed in September this year," he expressed his hope, adding that experts would be needed for quality healthcare delivery and therefore, he has contacted the Pakistani High Commissioner in the UK to contact with Pakistani doctors working in different parts of England.

"Our team would go to England within a week and the doctors would be brought to Children's Hospital Faisalabad on the salary acceptable to them," he claimed, adding that that foundation stone of safe city project would also be laid in Faisalabad, and this project would be completed next year.

He said that construction and restoration work of farm to market roads would be completed with an amount of Rs90 billion by June 2017, which, he said, would revolutionise the rural economy.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Punjab government has brought an historic Kissan Package for development of agricultural sector and increase in per acre yield, adding that under the programme, provision of interest free loans worth Rs100 billion to small farmers is underway in an effective.

Federal and provincial ministers, MNAs and MPAs from Faisalabad, lawyers, industrialists, traders and people from different walks of life attended the convention.

sHEHBAZ VISITS RESIDENCE OF MARTYRED INSPECTOR

During his visit, Shehbaz Sharif went to the residence of Shaheed inspector of the Counter-Terrorism Department

Fida Hussain in Samundri and paid glowing tribute to the martyred inspector for his great sacrifice.

He also announced recruitment of the son of the Shaheed inspector as Sub-Inspector and presented a cheque of financial assistance for Rs15 million to the family of the Shaheed.

While talking to the family members, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Punjab government would look after family of the Shaheed, and necessities of his children, as well as other family members, would be fulfilled. The CM said that children of the martyred cop would also be provided free medical facility. "The entire nation proud of sons like Shaheed Fida Hussain who has sacrificed his life for the motherland and the soil of Pakistan could never forget great sacrifices of the brave police officials like Shaheed Fida Hussain," he said.

The CM also offered fateha for Shaheed inspector Fida Hussain. It is to be noted that Inspector Fida Hussain of the CTD embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Sahiwal on March 5, 2017.

The Punjab CM also visited the residence of PML-N senior leader Chaudhry Sher Ali and discussed different matters of mutual interest as well as party matters. The CM said that the PML is our own party, which has always played historic role in the development and prosperity of the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The CM also presented a bouquet to Ch Sher Ali.