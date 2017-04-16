LAHORE - Former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf on Saturday submitted his written reply before the Lahore High Court, saying all his assets are legal and he does not have undeclared assets in and outside country.

The former army dictator submitted his reply through his counsel Akhtar Shah in a petition challenging alleged foreign assets of 64 personalities including incumbent and former rulers, their families, lawyers and two former chief justices.

Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree had filed the petition against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Kulsoom Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chief Imran Khan and his former wife Jemima Goldsmith, former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and his wife, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Faryal Talpur, former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf, interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, former interior minister Rehman Malik, PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Ali Khan, Pervez Elahi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Malik Riaz Hussain of Bahria Town, former chief justices of LHC Khwaja Muhammad Sharif and Iftikhar Hussain Chaudhry, former presidents of SCBA Hamid Khan, Asma Jahangir, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan and his wife Bushra Aitzaz and others.

The petitioner stated that that the respondents/individuals shifted at least 400 billion US dollars abroad through money laundering. By doing this, he held, the politicians caused a huge loss to national exchequer.

He alleged that the respondents acquired assets in foreign countries through illegal money.

Jafree prayed to the court to issue directions to these politicians to bring back their assets to the Pakistan.

Justice Mamoon Rashid would hear the petition on April 27.