Lahore: A two-day nuclear medicine moot kicked off at a local hotel on Saturday.

CPSP President Dr Khalid Gondal and Chinese Society of Nuclear Medicine President Dr Yaming Li opened the conference titled “The fifth Pakistan Society of Nuclear Medicine Conference”. It would conclude today, according to a press release.

More than 20 international and local companies displayed their products as part of conference exhibition including Germany, China, USA, Hungary and the UK.

More than 300 delegates are participating in the conference, according to organisers Dr Muhammad Numair Younis and Dr Hamid Naseer. It was highlighted that radiopharmaceuticals are the medicines which contain these radioactive materials. In Pakistan, there are more than 30 nuclear medicine centres, the press release said.

Considering Pakistani population, there is scarcity of the nuclear medicine facilities, it added.

Pakistan Society of Nuclear Medicine (PSNM) President Dr Humayun Bashir, on the occasion, highlighted the role of his body. Since its inception in 1995, the Society has been actively engaged in promoting nuclear medicine in the country, Dr Humayun said, adding that more than 200 members are active across the country.

He also mentioned that several moots were held during his term as PSNM president.

He also stated that this conference has put Pakistan prominently on the world map of nuclear medicine community and the major success is first Sino-Pak symposium and establishment of MOU with Chinese Society of Nuclear Medicine for further collaboration.

Speakers from Australia, Hungary, Germany, China, Japan, Saudia Arabia and Iran presented lectures at the conference. There were more than 15 international speakers and 50 local doctors who presented their research work. Dr Yaming Li, the president of Chinese Society, stated that he was impressed by Pakistani doctors. He also showed interest in increased collaboration between PSNM and CSNM to enhance knowledge sharing.

Dr Jun Hatzawa of Japan, Dr Bela Kari from Hungary, Dr Hamda Saleh, Dr Zakavi thanked the organisers for inviting them to the conference. Inmol Director Dr Abu Baker Shahid, Dr Sohail Murad, Dr Ahmad Qureshi, Dr Arzoo Fatima, Dr, Faisal Cheema, Dr Azra Parveen, Dr Owaid Bin Qadeer Gill also joined in.