LAHORE - The Supreme Court’s registrar office on Saturday objected to an appeal filed by Pakistan Awami Tehreek challenging the LHC’s order in which Gullu Butt was exonerated from charges of vandalism outside Minhajul Quran secretariat in Model Town in 2014.

The registrar office at SC Lahore registry observed that PAT was not complainant in the FIR lodged against Gullu Butt; therefore it cannot file appeal against the LHC decision.

According to the office, the Punjab government was the complainant and only it could file appeal against his exoneration.

PAT, through Ishtiaq Ch advocate, had filed the appeal submitting that the LHC dropped charges levelled under Anti Terrorism Act against Gullu Butt which was unjust and against the norms of justice.

The PAT counsel said that all the TV channels showed Gullu Butt damaging cars and vehicles on the day of Model Town incident. “His act spread a wave of terror therefore it was unjust to drop charges of ATA against Gullu and released him,” he maintained.

On February 9, the LHC had ordered the release Shahid Aziz alias Gullu Butt from conviction on charges of vandalism outside Minhajul Quran secretariat in Model Town. The court had ordered to drop charges under ATA against him, allowing his release him after completion of his jail term in other charges under Pakistan Penal Code. An anti-terrorism court had, on October 30, 2014, awarded Gullu Butt a collective sentence of 11-year-three-month under different sections of law. The court had also imposed Rs140,100 fine on the convict.

LHC approves new syllabus for judges’ exams

The Lahore High Court on Saturday gave approval of new syllabus for examination for recruitment of civil, additional and districts judges.

According a press release, the candidates for the posts of civil judges would appear in seven papers while additional district & sessions judges in eight papers as per the new syllabus.

Every candidate has to get 40 per cent marks in every paper while 50 per cent marks as overall for his success, it said.

The LHC, according to another press release, declared its Member Inspection Team (MIT) as directorate of district judiciary.

The department would have a check on performance of the judicial officers and would address complaints against them.