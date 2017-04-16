LAHORE - Polio campaign will begin in Punjab as part of National Immunization Day from Monday (tomorrow).

The three-day campaign concluding on April 19 will target 18.7 million children.

“Punjab has had one polio case so far in the year,” Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir said on Saturday. “Although we are doing a good job but persistent circulation of virus in Multan, Lahore, Rawalpindi and DG Khan indicates that we have to improve efforts,” he added.

P&SH Secretary Ali Jan said that 44,000 teams have been constituted including 37,845 mobile, 4,439 fixed and 2,370 transit teams. Pakistan recorded 20 polio cases in 2016 with eight each in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two each in FATA and Balochistan.

Punjab has had no case last year. In 2017, Pakistan has reported just two cases and one is from Punjab. Globally, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria are the three countries still having polio cases.

Punjab is focusing on Multan, Rawalpindi and Lahore because of recent positive environmental samples.

According to Punjab’s Emergency Operation Coordinator Dr Munir Ahmed, recent environmental samples have been a cause of concern. "There were positive samples in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and DG Khan," he said.

“We are trying to reach out to mobile and migrant population coming from polio affected areas," he added.