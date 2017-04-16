LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the Christian community on Easter.

“Easter is an occasion of sharing joys and happiness with the deserving people. And we equally share the happiness of the Christian community,” said the CM, in a statement on Saturday.

“Respect to all the prophets in the light of the teaching of Islam is our religious obligation and belief in Jesus Christ and other prophets is part of Islamic teachings,” Shehbaz said, adding that brotherhood, harmony, peace, love and affection is the spirit of the teachings of Prophet Jesus (AS).

“Sharing the joys of others multiplies the happiness, and sharing love and affection is a way to achieve pleasure of God.” The CM also lauded the big role of Christians in development of the country, saying that they have earned respect and honour by serving the ailing humanity and promoting knowledge in the society. He further stated that all the minority communities living in Pakistan enjoy equal rights. “Punjab government has taken different steps for wellbeing of the Christian community as well as other minorities.”

CM saddened over Maj (r) Mubasher’s death

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Maj (r) Mubasher Ullah, former DIG and son-in-law of former president Rafique Tarar.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed for the departed soul and the bereaved family members.