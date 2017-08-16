LAHORE - The University of Management and Technology (UMT) celebrated the 70th Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm and passion at its Johar Town Campus on Tuesday. UMT Rector Dr Muhammad Aslam along with Director General Abid HK Shirwani hoisted the national flag early in the morning. The most important segment of Independence Day’s celebrations was Azadi Festival, which the university management organised in the evening. Thousands of students and their parents, employees, faculty members, families and general public took to the varsity grounds embellished with exotic foods stalls, shopping booths, kids’ corner, fireworks, games and many more things that attracted them to chant slogans of Long Live Pakistan. Speech and quiz competitions, games and dressing shows, poetry and national songs contests were also held to amuse the audiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Muhammad Aslam said Pakistan is a great and unique gift from the Almighty to pay thanks to Him and remember the sacrifices of our elders. He said the impact factor for the country’s development was education and research so we must focus on this factor to place the country in the direction of well-developed and civilised nations of the world.

He also emphasized on students to give importance and preference to their studies so that able and competent leadership is entrusted to the country.

Expressing his views, UMT director and Azadi Festival chief organiser Ibrahim Hasan Murad said that the university intended to infuse a sense of national pride and patriotism in students. –Staff Reporter