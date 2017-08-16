LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu has said that services of Dr Ruth Pfao for the nation and the country will be remembered forever.

He said that she came to Pakistan at the age of 29 and spent 58 years serving the ailing humanity. She will always be in our hearts as Pakistani Mother Teresa. He said it was not possible to forget Dr Ruth on the occasion of 71th Independence Day of Pakistan. He said that Dr Ruth was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 1989 and Nishan-e-Quaid-e-Azam in 2010. He said that steps taken by her for cure of leprosy had a far reaching impact. The minister said that she set an example in the history of Pakistan and she treated well the patients of leprosy who were afraid of their own self. He said the country had been deprived of a great patriotic personality.