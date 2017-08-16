LAHORE: Debate, declamation and essay-writing competitions were held at Government Islamia College, Civil Lines, in connection with 71st Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The event was chaired by Principal Prof Abdul Latif Usmani while almost all the teaching staff and a large number of students were among the audience. According to the results, Walid Atif of Government Islamia College, Civil Lines, bagged first position in the speech contest while Farid Ahmed of MAO College stood first in the debate competition. In the essay-writing contest, Muhammad Shahzeb Nadim of Government Islamia College, Civil Lines, and Ali Jafar Raza of Government Degree College Model Town secured first and second position, respectively.–PR