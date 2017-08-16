New software to enable police to monitor crime cases

LAHORE: Punjab police have launched a new computerised software for monitoring of legal affairs to expedite the investigations of crime cases. Punjab inspector general of police Arif Nawaz Khan on Tuesday ordered his department to fully utilise the latest facility in order to ensure merit-based investigation and timely submission of challans in the courts. Presiding over a meeting at the central police office, Khan also reviewed performance of the IT section. DIG Hamayun Bashir Tarar and SSP Abdul Rab Chaudhry also attended the meeting. Punjab’s top cop also directed the regional and district police chiefs to pursue cases of crimes properly besides monitoring the performance of investigation officers. The IGP said the new application would enable the police to monitor crime cases pending in local courts regularly. He also ordered the officers that the information related to directions and remarks of courts and date of hearing should be included in the application so that each important case should be followed and monitored. The police chief also directed the legal officers to immediately submit replies in the courts with regard to pending writ petitions. –Staff Reporter

Tevta to train another 12,000 inmates

LAHORE: The Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority will train 12,000 more prisoners in 25 districts across the Punjab, TEVTA chairman Irfan Qaiser said on Tuesday. Sheikh said the Authority has trained more than 6,000 male and female prisoners in the previous year whereas the number will be raised a 12,000 in the current year. He was addressing a meeting at TEVTA Secretariat regarding the training programmes at Punjab Prisons in collaboration with Home Department. The chairman further explained that six types of courses are being offered for female prisoners including Domestic and Industrial Stitching, Embroidery and Beautician. Whereas, nine courses including Electrician, Computer, Welder, Motorbike Mechanic, Carpenter and Home Appliances Repair are being offered for male prisoners. Currently TEVTA is offering this course free of cost at 15 different prisons across the province. However, it will be extended to 10 more prisons, he added. Previously, the courses were being offered in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gurjat, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Sialkot, but now TEVTA will also start these courses in Pakpattan, Okara, Vehari, Jhang and other districts. –Staff Reporter

Officials told to monitor dengue

LAHORE: Minister for Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Khawaja Salman Rafiq has directed the officials concerned to convene a meeting of entomologists from all districts every week through video link for effective monitoring of dengue situation in the province. Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday, he said that arrangements should be made to check ticks on sacrificial animals. Elected representatives and senior officers of all relevant departments attended the meeting. Deputy commissioners and CEOs (health) of other districts participated in the meeting through video link. Dr Farrukh Sultan said that 46 confirmed dengue patients had so far been reported in Punjab. Khawaja Salman Rafiq directed medical checkup and vaccination of animals. He said that arrangements should be made for treatment of Congo fever patients. –Staff Reporter

Terrorist held with explosives

LAHORE: Punjab’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a member of a banned outfit besides recovering explosives and detonators from his possession. A CTD spokesman said the operation was conducted at Dar-ul-Salam Chowk in Joharabad area on an intelligence tip-off. During the operation, a terrorist, identified as Younas, was arrested. CTD also recovered 1.550 kilogram explosives, four detonators from possession of the detainee who was shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation. –INP

15 injured as bus runs into trees

LAHORE: Fifteen men were seriously injured when a speeding bus hit trees in Raiwind area on Tuesday. The factory bus was carrying the labourers when it went out of control and ran into trees on Raiwind Road. The injured were taken to Jinnah Hospital. Police attributed the accident to speeding and the driver’s negligence. –INP