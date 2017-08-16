LAHORE - Punjab Food Authority started Tuesday implementation of complete ban on all types of cold drinks and energy drinks in educational institutions of Punjab as the deadline ended on August 14.

PFA DG Noorul Amin Mengal visited several schools located in Johar Town, Model Town, Wahdat Road including American Lycetuff senior campus Wahdat Road, Lahore Lyceum School, The Leader Grammar School, and Bloomfield High School, Government Girls Primary School, CDG Model School, Government Model Middle School, Dabistan-e-Sofia School in Shahdara.

American Lycetuff and Unique School, on Wahdat Road, were awarded Rs10,000 each for not selling cold drinks and energy drinks in their schools’ canteens.

Through a notice, the food authority has issued instructions to all companies manufacturing cold drinks and energy drinks that they cannot supply bottles to any of educational institutions and 100 meters of their premises, even to the canteen, shopkeeper or drink corner.

Mengal told The Nation that strict action will be taken against the violators. “The relevant company will also have to face penalties and punishments including with the suppliers.”

He said government and private schools were being issued notices and their cooperation was also needed to implement this ban.

He requested the parents to not allow their kids to drink carbonated and energy drinks for their better health and future so that their growth cannot be adversely effected. The DG added that 701 special operation teams have been assigned in connection with board's permission and support to implement the ban.

Also in the day, the food authority sealed Shahjamal Sweets and Samosa Production Unit situated at Ferozpur Road over non-retrieval of food license and medical of workers, substandard oil, dirty area, and lack of insects preventive measures.