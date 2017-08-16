LAHORE - Police thrashed eve-teasers and arrested dozens of motorcyclists for doing stunts during Independence Day celebrations in the city on Monday.

Most of those arrested were teens and they were released from police lockups on Tuesday after they secured bails from courts. They were booked by police for violating the ban on wheelies.

A police spokesman said that arrests were made at special checkpoints on city roads. Hundreds of police personnel, including personnel of anti-riot units, were deployed at various checkpoints on major roads to ward off eve-teasers and motorcyclists doing wheelies and stunts.

At least four motorcyclists died in road accidents in Kahna and Baghbanpura police areas on Monday.

Thousands of youngsters riding motorcycles came out on city roads late on Sunday night to celebrate the Independence Day. They continued celebrating the Independence Day till late into Monday night.

Some motorcyclists who spoke to The Nation on Tuesday said they were thrashed by police “without any reason”. “We were riding motorcycles on the Canal Road near Muslim Town when policemen attacked a group of young motorcyclists with clubs. They thrashed and punished the boys,” said Naveed Ahmed. “Some of the motorcyclists managed to flee while the others were captured by police. They were thrashed and then taken to the police lockups,” he added.

A teenage boy is fighting for life at a local hospital allegedly after being tortured by police in Garden Town. Zohaib was admitted to a hospital with multiple injuries late on Sunday night.

He was driving a car along with his four friends when a club-wielding police team attacked them. His friends said Zohaib fell on the road from the canal bridge during pushing and shoving by the police.

On Tuesday, the Model Town SP ordered an inquiry into the incident. The officer said that policemen involved in the incident would be taken to task.

MAN STABBED TO DEATH

A 30-year-old man was found stabbed to death in Sanda police precincts on Tuesday morning. Police identified the deceased as Waseem, a resident of Shibli Town. His body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy.

A police investigator said that apparently it was a suicide case, but they were investigating the death keeping in view different aspects of the incident. He said the man was stabbed in chest.

CHILD’S BODY FOUND IN CANAL

A five-year-old child’s body was found in the canal in the Chuhng police area on Tuesday.

Some passersby spotted the body in the canal and alerted rescue workers. Police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the incident.