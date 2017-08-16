LAHORE - A meeting here on Tuesday with Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair reviewed various aspects of the clean drinking water project.

The chief minister inspected mobile laboratories for water testing and motorbikes. Addressing the meeting, he said the clean drinking water supply project was very important and added that it should be taken forward at an accelerated speed. He said that quick progress should be made on this programme and all issues should be resolved at the earliest. He said that weekly meetings should be held to review progress on this project. He said this project was being initiated from southern Punjab. He said that resources worth billions of rupees had been allocated for the project. This mega project of public importance will be expanded to all parts of the province, he said.

Shehbaz said that establishment of mobile water testing laboratories was an important step with regard to the clean drinking water project. These latest laboratories are very important for provision of clean drinking water to people, he said. He said that motorbikes and water testing laboratories were also arranged to check water quality in villages and far-flung areas. This step will help get rid of waterborne diseases and play an important role in provision of clean drinking water to people, he said.

The chief minister said that best professionals should be selected for mobile water testing laboratories. He appreciated performance of the housing secretary and his team with regard to implementation of the programme of mobile water testing laboratories.

The Punjab chief secretary, Punjab Saaf Pani Company (North) Chairman Chaudhry Arif Saeed, Planning and Development chairman, chief executive officer of the Urban Unit, secretaries of various departments, senior officials and foreign experts were also present on the occasion.

COLLECTIVISM, NOT INDIVIDUALISM

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that everyone would have to work together for prosperity and wellbeing of people, as Pakistan belonged to all and every citizen needed to contribute to its development.

“It is not the time to indulge in any disunity; rather it’s time to remain united because Pakistan shall progress with the power of unity,” he said. He said the practice of ‘individualism’ had damaged the country and therefore “we should adopt the trait of ‘collectivism’ for the betterment of the country. It is unwise to politicise development projects of national importance, as all these projects are meant for the benefit of all of us and we should take these projects forward by working jointly so that people could fully benefit from these initiatives.”

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had always promoted tolerance, civility and national unity. He said the PML-N had promoted a corruption-free society in the country and additional resources saved through austerity were being spent on various public welfare-oriented projects. “Provision of relief to people and improvement in lives of low-income families is our mission. All resources are being utilised for completion of this task,” he said. He said the PML-N government was free from corruption. He said that corruption of even a single penny could not be detected in development projects amounting to billions of dollars. “Even the opponents cannot point a finger at us,” he added. He said that public welfare-oriented projects amounting to billions of rupees were under way and the government had completed different schemes in a record period of time during the last four years. He said the government had promoted the culture of transparency in the development projects. People have been given relief through mega projects and the masses are reaping the fruits of speedy development, he said. He said that Pakistan had made a tremendous progress in different fields during the last four years due to solid economic policies. He said the country was moving towards new heights of development.

CM CONDEMNS TERRORIST ATTACK

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack on a vehicle of security forces in Harnai district of Balochistan.

He has extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured. He paid tributes to the martyred security officials and said that these officials were a symbol of pride for the country. He said that persons embracing martyrdom in the war against terrorism were heroes of the nation and the nation saluted their sacrifices. He said that immortal sacrifices of the martyrs would not go waste.

He said the nation was united against terrorism and this solid commitment of the Pakistani nation could not be shaken by coward acts.