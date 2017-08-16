LAHORE: The World Pasban Khatm-e-Nabuwat observed Aug 15, Independence Day of India, as a black day to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn the Indian forces’ atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

A special programme was organised here at the Lahore Press Club. Allama Muhammad Mumtaz Awan, Hafiz Zubair Ahmed Zahir, Ali Imran and Maulana Muhammad Yousaf attended the ceremony. The speakers, addressing the participants, condemned the killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces and termed it inhuman. They urged the international community to pressurise India to stop state terrorism and solve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions. Separately, the Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Tuesday observed the Independence Day of India as Black Day to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In this regard, the YFK staged a rally in which a large number of workers, including women, participated. The rally led by YFK chief organiser Tariq Ehsan Ghauri started from the Punjab Assembly and concluded at the Lahore Press Club. –APP

The participants of the rally chanted slogans like "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan" and against the Indian government. They also burnt Indian flags on the occasion.

Demonstrators condemned the brutal killing of innocent Kashmiris by Indian forces. They urged the international community to pressurise India to stop atrocities in the held valley and resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.