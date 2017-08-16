LAHORE - A special gathering in connection with the 71st Independence Day celebrations was held at the Aiwan-e-Quaid-e-Azam, Johar Town on Tuesday.

Mirza Ahmed Hassan was the chief guest. University of Management and Technology Rector Abid Sherwani, Prof Shafique Jalandhari, teachers and students from different institutions were also present on the occasion. Prof Latif Nizami anchored the program. Speaking on the occasion, Mirza Hassan said the country was achieved after many sacrifices when the Muslims of subcontinent got united under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to get a separate homeland.

He urged the youth to focus on education and steer the country forward as a developed and prosperous state.

Abid Sherwani said the two-nation theory was the basis of Pakistan and country's survival is directly linked to this theory. He urged the participants to protect their independence by all means and ways. Prof Jalandhari said the Muslims were leading a miserable life before independence and their prosperity is because of the freedom. He added that students took part in the independence movement at the platform of Muslim Students Federation.

The organisers also played a piece from the October 30, 1947 speech of Quaid-e-Azam, besides different skits.