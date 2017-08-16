LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) on Tuesday called of its strike at outpatient departments (OPDs) and Indoors of hospitals after successful negotiations with the government.

Addressing a press conference at Services Hospital, YDA Punjab President Dr Maroof Vains announced the young doctors have assumed duties at OPDs and Indoors following acceptance of demands by the government.

Flanked by other office bearers, he said a committee has been constituted for giving recommendations for implementing one patient, one bed policy.

Dr Maroof Vains said the government would revise central induction policy on the recommendation of local academic councils. He added the government has agreed to set up burn unit, CCU and ICU at every DHQ hospital.

The government has also initiated proceedings against responsible of Sahiwal incident under PEEDA Act, he told the media, besides regularisation of ad hoc doctors. The government has also promised restoring terminated doctors within two weeks and improving security at hospitals, he concluded.

Minister inaugurates health week

Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir inaugurated Khadim-e-Punjab Sehat Khidmat Week at the Government Mian Mir Hospital on Tuesday.

During this week, blood screening for nine diseases, medical checkup of pregnant women and malnourished children would be carried out at the integrated blood screening and counselling camps at DHQ/THQ hospitals and selected RHCs and BHUs.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Nazir said the week was meant to raise awareness about preventive measures and provide people diagnostic facilities at their doorstep. He said that diagnostic and vaccination facilities would be provided under one roof. He said that people would be screened for diabetes, TB, HIV/AIDS, anthemia, blood pressure and hepatitis B and C. He said that 0.4 million people would be screened during the week.

Moreover, 10 million children of two to five years of age would be given de-worming tablets and five million pregnant and lactating women would be given iron tablets. During the health week, lady health workers would provide special packets of food to malnourished children. LHWs and LHVs would organize counselling sessions at the community level to emphasise the importance of breast feeding. Special Secretary of P&SH Dr Faisal Zahoor, Lahore CEO (Health) Dr Muhammad Saeed, Director of Punjab TB Control Programme Dr Zarfishan Tahir and other senior officers attended the ceremony.