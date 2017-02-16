LAHORE - City police yesterday rejected as “baseless rumours” the reports circulating on social networking sites suggesting that leading shopping malls face imminent terror threat.

On social media, friends and relatives are being requested to stay away from crowded places particularly the leading shopping malls. A senior police officer last night told The Nation that such rumours were totally unfounded. “There is no specific terror threat with regard to shopping malls in Lahore. The police are put on high-alert following the deadly terror attack. But such reports are just rumours,” DIG (Operations) Dr Haider Ashraf said.

The officer asked the citizens to be vigilant and immediately contact the police in case they observe some suspicious activities around them.

However, many people in Lahore have launched an SMS campaign on handsets following the Monday’s attack that left at least 14 people dead including seven police officers and over 80 others wounded in the brutal attack. One such SMS message could be read as “(Lahore’s) Main Market high alert. Please, ask everyone to stay away from Jalal Sons. High alert, security level red, be implemented as 10 to 12 terrorists have entered Lahore cantonment area. Expected area of execution is Mall of Lahore, surroundings cantonment, Fortress, DHA markets.”

People are literally worried since such “forwarded as received” messages are circulating in the town. “Emporium Mall high alert. Please ask everyone not to go to festivals of a Basant and valentines at Emporium. Spread this message as much as you can. Sent as received,” another message says. Such rumours have picked up momentum since the police threw a security blanket in Lahore with massive police deployment, armed patrolling, and surprise pickets and checkpoints.

The DIG also visited Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to inquire after the wounded. The officer presented bouquets of flowers to the victims. Haider Ashraf told the reporters that the sacrifices of martyred officers would not go waste.

“Terrorists can’t deter the resolve and commitment of the Punjab police by carrying out such cowardly acts of terrorism,” he added.

The officer also paid rich tributes to the martyred police officers, stating that they were the brave officers and an asset of country and the police department. Civil Lines police division SP Ali Raza who also sustained injuries in the bombing and was discharged later, also accompanied the DIG on this occasion.