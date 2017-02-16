LAHORE - The Lahore High Court will take up the petition of a civil judge who had challenged the administrative orders of the LHC that made him Officer on Special Duty.

In a rare move, Civil Judge Shehzad Aslam had filed the petition through his counsel Advocate Tipu Salman Makhdoom saying that he was made OSD despite that there was no complaint against him during his 14-year service. But, the petitioner-judge pleaded, he was made Officer on Special Duty on June 28, 2016.

The judge, in his petiton, has said his Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) were excellent but even then he was made OSD and not given the chance of being heard. He states there were two PERs which carried some adverse remarks against him but Expunge Committee removed them.

He regretted that his promotion was recommended but it was also deferred while a sub-committee wrote him as a corrupt judge and he was not given a chance of being heard.

A sub-committee which was constituted by a committee had no powers to give recommendations for the promotion of those judges who did not work under them. In addition to this, the petitioner’s counsel said the members of the sub-committee also did not work with clients, therefore, they could not give recommendations for their promotions.

According to the counsel, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah held a meeting with his client and other judges who assured them that he would get rechecked their cases from the agencies in order to confirm the reports of the sub-committee. But nothing could come out on record, he added.

The petitioners have prayed the court to declare the orders making them OSD and denying their promotions should be declared illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice Shahid Mobin will take up this case.

VCs’ APPOINTMENT CASE

The Lahore High Court yesterday reserved verdict on an intra court appeal moved by Punjab government and others against a single bench’s order which set aside appointment of acting heads and process for appointment of vice-chancellors at public sector universities.

A division bench headed by CJ Mansoor Ali Shah reserved the verdict with directions to the parties of the lawyers to submit written arguments.

Advocate General Punjab Shakilur Rehman concluded his arguments saying that the law empowered the provincial government to make appointment of the heads of the public sector universities.

Earlier, the court had denied the government to make appointment of acting VCs at four varsities including Punjab University, Lahore College for Women University, University of Sargodha and Nawaz Sharif University Engineering & Technology, Multan. The court also appointed new acting VCs on interim basis from the lists provided by the government.

LAW TO BE AMENDED FOR MINERS

The Punjab Mines and Mineral department yesterday told the Lahore High Court that the law would be amended to provide cover to the workers of mines from various diseases including pulmonary tuberculosis.

At the outset of the proceedings, the department’s counsel presented a notification before the court saying that several diseases had been included in third schedule of Workman Compensation Act, 1923 and soon the legislation would be made into the said law to include pulmonary related diseases.

M/S Zephyr Limited, a private company, had moved the petition through Advocate Sheraz Zaka and argued that that Workman Compensation Act, 1923, included the disease of silicosis regarding a lungs disease but pulmonary kock was not included in the third schedule of the said Act.

He argued that the pulmonary kock was a serious disease of lungs from which coal mines workers suffered but the government had not provided the law to prove them cover.

The Act was also not implemented in letter and spirit, said the lawyer. Many of the mines workers died due to non-implementation of the said law but they went unnoticed.

The petitioner had moved the petition that it cannot pay compensation to its injured workers Ghulam Muhammad working in a coal mine in Khushab district. The petitioner said that Labor Tribunal passed the order without giving the petitioner an opportunity of being heard.

Many workers in mines were suffering from lung diseases due to non-implementation of safety measures.

After hearing both sides, Justice Ali Baqar Najfi directed the department to present report regarding legislation in the said law and adjourned the proceedings until March 01.