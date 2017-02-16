LAHORE - The families of martyred cops have told Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif that they are proud of their loved ones who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

"We are ready to give any sacrifice to eliminate terrorism," said the breaved families while stressing that their morale is high after the sacrifices of their loved ones.

Shehbaz yesterday visited the families of head constable Asmat Ali in Sahiwal, constable Muhammad Nadeem in Renala Khurd, constable Irfan Mehmood in Depalpur, and constable Aslam in Raja Jang village of Kasur. He handed them Rs10 million cheque for each martyr.

The CM reiterated his government’s anti terror resolve and promised his all-out support to the victims. He announced that the Punjab government will bear educational and medical expenditures of the children of martyrs while their families will continuously get salaries. Shehbaz Sharif assured the family of head constable Asmat Ali that they will get salaries without any interruption and police officers will remain in contact with them.

He also went to the grave of brave Asmat Ali and offered prayers for the departed soul.

He also visited the families of constable Muhammad Nadeem in Renala Khurd, and constable Irfan Mehmood in Depalpur, where he said the policemen are heroes of the nation.

Talking to the family of Constable Aslam in Kasur, he said every possible step will be taken to look after the families of the martyrs and he announced a 14-scale job for the widow of Aslam who holds master’s degree in English (literature). The CM vowed that the sacrifices of these heroes would not go waste and the culprits would be punished at all costs.