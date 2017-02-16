LAHORE - Punjab University’s 125th Convocation will be held on February 20, 2017.

In this regard a high level meeting presided over by Convocation Coordination Committee Convener Prof Dr Taqi Zahid Butt was held at Faisal Auditorium here on Wednesday to review all arrangements.

On this occasion Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, Controller of Examinations Prof Dr Shahid Munir, deans of various faculties and members were present. The meeting was briefed on various measures being taken to successfully organize 125th convocation of the university.