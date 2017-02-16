LAHORE - Punjab University Centre for South Asian Studies organized a lecture on “Pakistan-India Relations: Challenges and the Way ForwardAND THE WAY FORWARD” at its auditorium. Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Chairman of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) Mumbai, Indian Mr. Sudheendra Kulkarni, Director CSAS Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid, faculty members, students and M.Phil/ Ph.D scholars of Centre and Department of Political Science attended the seminar. In his address, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that although this region has a lot of resources yet it is the poorest region in the world having millions of people living below poverty line. To develop the region, we need peace that will be ensured through mutual dialogue. He said that India and Pakistan can resolve their issues only through mutual dialogue. He also appreciated the contributions of Prof Dr Umbreen Javaid for taking such momentous steps at appropriate time and advised the students to enhance tolerance level among them. In his address, Mr. Kulkarni appreciated the University of the Punjab for having such a beautiful campus that is not available in whole of India. He said that both India and Pakistan have gained nothing from their rivalry. He said that partition of India and Pakistan was not a tragedy; the actual tragedy is how it happened. We should learn from our past, stop wars and violence and start dialogue with tolerance. In her welcome address, Dr Umbreen thanked the VC and Mr. Kulkarni for granting time in spite of many other engagements. While introducing CSAS, she said that Centre is very shortly going to start Diploma in Indian Studies that is the first ever diploma in Pakistan. She said that Centre for South Asian Studies is also commencing Indian Studies Desk, again first of its kind.

PU faculty member honored

LAHORE

Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan’s (PhD, Austria) research paper titled ‘Impact of Indian Celebrity Endorsements on Pakistani Consumers’ Perception’ is accepted in a prominent International Conference, Australia and New Zealand International Business Academy (ANZIBA) 2017. The Conference is going to be held from February 15 to 17, 2017, at University of South Australia Business School Adelaide, Australia. This is a very important international conference with the theme of highlighting Cultural, Linguistics, Gender Related, Diversity & International Business issues. Such events provide excellent opportunities to interact with academicians, researchers and professionals from all around the globe. It motivates collaborative research and exploring innovative ideas. It also provides rich exposure to latest research going around the world and excellent platform for hands on learning in the fields relevant to research interests.